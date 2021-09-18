CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina legislation requiring legislative approval of lawsuit settlements heads to Cooper

By Nyamekye Daniel, The Center Square
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill that requires legislative leaders to sign off on lawsuit settlements involving the North Carolina General Assembly is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. Senate Bill 360 targets collusive settlements, also known as settle-and-sue cases, that challenge the state's laws or constitution. The legislation was filed in response to a legal settlement that changed election the rules ahead of the November election.

Comments / 3

David Troutman
5d ago

this law would even more fragment government and is needless. You have a duly elected AG, whether they are Democrat or Republican. It is their job to represent the government.

Reply
3
Tina Boggs
6d ago

they need too who knows how much money he has taken from these lawsuits

Reply
6
