North Carolina legislation requiring legislative approval of lawsuit settlements heads to Cooper
A bill that requires legislative leaders to sign off on lawsuit settlements involving the North Carolina General Assembly is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. Senate Bill 360 targets collusive settlements, also known as settle-and-sue cases, that challenge the state's laws or constitution. The legislation was filed in response to a legal settlement that changed election the rules ahead of the November election.www.washingtonexaminer.com
