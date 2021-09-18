Sega's new mobile RPG is getting four times as many dislikes as likes on YouTube
Remember that surprise new mobile RPG that Sega teased yesterday? Well, people are already downvoting the reveal trailer on YouTube. Though we still don't know very much about it at all - right now all we have is a very brief teaser and a website with very little information on it - fans are registering their dismay that it's a mobile-only title in the only way they know how; by downvoting it.www.eurogamer.net
