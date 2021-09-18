Sega's new mobile RPG is getting four times as many dislikes as likes on YouTube

If you missed the PlayStation Showcase, there was plenty to be excited about. We had our first proper look at God of War Ragnarök, the reveal of Marvel's Wolverine and Spider-Man 2 which will feature both Peter and Miles fighting Venom. Of course, we also saw another trailer for Deathloop (our review of the game can be found here), the official announcement of the Star War: Knights of the Old Republic remake and then nestled in between all that excitement there was a trailer for Grand Theft Auto V on the PlayStation 5. And yeah, it was a little underwhelming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO