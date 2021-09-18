Short stories and ideas

The morning started off like every other morning of my current life: While the kids were having breakfast and beginning their day, I hopped online to see what was going on in the world. I scanned through USA Today and The Huffington Post for the latest news and then moved on to Facebook, Twitter and emails, where I am normally inundated with cat videos, political memes and the latest hashtag trends. But today, Facebook had some unexpected news… during the night, an old boyfriend of mine had passed away. His name was Dave, and he was only 42 years old. Unlike...

