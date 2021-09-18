CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short stories and ideas

By green bean
quotev.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi! I really just post what I get inspiration from and lately I haven’t had the time to update. My writing is slightly dry, so I thought that maybe I could just write some stuff down over here. I appreciate constructive criticism. If you’d like to use an idea, please message me! And don’t steal anything from here please!

