LOGAN — The upcoming graduates of Med Care Training Center’s practical nursing program held a tea party event at the West Logan Church of God on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The purpose of the event was to celebrate the upcoming graduation of the 2021 class, which will be held this Friday, and to welcome the class of 2022. Upon their graduation, the students will be able to be considered licensed practical nurses (LPNs).

WEST LOGAN, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO