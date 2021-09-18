Rays place CF Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-19 related IL

Major League Baseball has had many strange incidents around sign-stealing over the years, from binoculars and telegraphs through dugout phones, Apple Watches, and trash cans. Monday’s Toronto Blue Jays-Tampa Bay Rays game had what appears to be an exceptionally funny case of literal sign-stealing, though. In the sixth inning, Rays’ outfielder Kevin Kiermaier went for home, slid, and was tagged out by Blue Jays’ catcher Alejandro Kirk. But after that, Kiermaier noticed a card lying in the dirt and picked it up. It turned out that was a card dropped by Kirk, and it had the Blue Jays’ plans for pitching to the Rays:

