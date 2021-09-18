CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays place CF Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-19 related IL

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related IL due to general illness symptoms and selected the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham before Saturday’s game against Detroit. Kiermaier was pinch-hit for during the sixth inning of Friday night’s 7-4, 10-inning win over the Tigers. The defensive wizard is hitting .247 with four homers and 33 RBIs in 110 games. Less than an hour before the start of the game Tampa Bay shortstop Taylor Walls was scratched from the starting lineup due to what the team called “general illness.” Manager Kevin Cash said postgame that “both players haves tested negative to my knowledge.”

Comments / 0

