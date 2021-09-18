CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Girardi living at senior living facility amid health, legal woes

Former high-powered attorney Tom Girardi has moved out of his multimillion-dollar mansion in Los Angeles and into a senior living facility amid his mounting legal troubles. Girardi’s estranged wife, Erika Jayne, and the courts learned of the disbarred lawyer’s new home, the Belmont Village Senior Living facility in Burbank, Calif., through his brother, Robert Girardi, who filed docs Wednesday at the Los Angeles Superior Court of California, Page Six can confirm.

