CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Afghan survivors of US drone strike: Sorry 'is not enough'

By KATHY GANNON, Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sorry is not enough for the Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children. Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was killed on Aug. 29, when the U.S. hellfire missile struck his elder brother's car, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the family demands Washington investigate who fired the drone and punish the military personnel responsible for the strike.

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

What happened to the military equipment left in Afghanistan?

In the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul, according to the head of U.S. Central Command. General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie in a press briefing Monday announcing the completion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan said the U.S. on its way out of Hamid Karzai International Airport destroyed up to 70 MRAPs and 23 Humvees - military vehicles - and 73 aircraft.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Pentagon#Ap#The Associated Press#U S Central Command#Islamic#Nato#Americans#The United Nations#Toyota
ABC30 Fresno

US military investigating Kabul drone strike

The U.S. military continues to review the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that it said prevented a car bomb attack on U.S. troops and Afghan civilians at the airport in Kabul, but new questions continue to be raised about the strike in the wake of New York Times interviews with residents and relatives that indicate the driver targeted in the missile strike may have been a worker for an American aid agency.
MILITARY
Democrat-Herald

Pentagon admits error in Kabul drone strike that killed Afghan civilians

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. "The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine...
MILITARY
tribuneledgernews.com

Afghans angry as US sorry for strike that mistakenly killed civilians

ISLAMABAD — Afghans, including many rights activists and journalists, on Saturday responded with anger to an admission by the U.S. that a drone strike had mistakenly killed 10 civilians near Kabul airport on Aug. 29. On Friday, the Pentagon admitted that its drone strike in Kabul, a day before the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Boston Globe

Afghans somber but not surprised as US calls drone strike a ‘tragic mistake’

The Pentagon’s public apology and admission of having made a “tragic mistake” in killing an Afghan aid worker and seven children from his extended family in a drone strike was broadcast Saturday on Afghan television, but appeared to bring little solace to the family members left behind. Images on Afghan...
MILITARY
FOX26

Taliban name deputy ministers, double down on all-male team

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban expanded their interim Cabinet by naming more ministers and deputies on Tuesday, but failed to appoint any women, doubling down on a hard-line course despite the international outcry that followed their initial presentation of an all-male government lineup earlier this month. The international community...
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly. They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girl are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.
WORLD
FOX26

Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at...
WORLD
FOX26

Taliban seeks UN credentials as human rights, terrorism concerns persist

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As world leaders discuss the future of Afghanistan at the United Nations General Assembly this week, the group that currently holds power in Kabul is conspicuously absent, and the Taliban aims to change that, despite concerns from the United States and others. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan...
POLITICS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don't isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban Pakistan's government is proposing that the international community develop a road map that leads to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban — with incentives if they fulfill its requirements — and then sit down face to face and talk it out with the militia's leaders.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outlined the idea Wednesday in an interview with...
WORLD
The Independent

Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met in Finland for six hours Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov chief of the Russian General Staff. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the...
MILITARY
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy