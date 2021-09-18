CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit over eggs tests China's policies on unmarried women

By HUIZHONG WU, EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA, Associated Press
 8 days ago
BEIJING (AP) — After almost two years, an unmarried woman suing for the right to freeze her eggs in Beijing is getting her case heard in court Friday in a rare legal challenge against the country's restrictions on unmarried women in reproductive health. Teresa Xu has been waiting since December...

