CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Adaptive Kayak Launches Offer Expanded Access To The Water

WPTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your enjoyment of the great outdoors should only be limited by how much you...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbkb11.com

MDHHS launches online access to immunization records

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched the Michigan Immunization Portal to help Michiganders ages 18 and older more easily access their immunization records. Michigan adults with immunization records posted in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR), including COVID-19 vaccination, will be able...
LANSING, MI
nddist.com

Conexiom Launches The Conexiom Platform, Expanding Business Automation Offerings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — On Sept. 16, Conexiom, a provider of trade document automation solutions, introduced The Conexiom Platform, the next generation of their cloud-based automation technology. Adding to their existing Sales Automation Solution, The Conexiom Platform has expanded to include Supply Chain and Accounts Payable Automation Solutions to address additional critical business processes for customers.
TECHNOLOGY
News 12

Vaccination program offers at-home shots for greater accessibility

An 82-year-old woman received her third coronavirus shot at her Boreum Hill home thanks to a vaccination program that's designed to offer greater accessibility. Judith Ruland says the process was easy. “It is such a convenience. It is important and I'm doing the interview because if I can affect one...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
WLUC

Lakeshore Depot expanding community offerings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Lakeshore Depot is expanding its community offerings. The farm fresh marketplace is upgrading its infrastructure to create more space for locally sourced food products. Customers will also see an added area for entertainment and educational outreach purposes. Staff hope to have the updates complete by...
MARQUETTE, MI
KRGV

New fiber optic internet provider expanding web access in the Valley

A new option for internet service is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. On Thursday, the Texas internet company Vexus Fiber announced plans to expand fiber optic broadband internet to Mission, Edinburg, and Harlingen. Vexus Fiber officials said the company would offer up to one gigabit for residents and ten...
INTERNET
spectrumlocalnews.com

Village of Brockport to offer free kayak, bicycle tours along Erie Canal

Beginning next weekend, you can take a free kayak or bicycle trip on the Erie Canal, thanks to the village of Brockport. Village officials are set to offer three daily excursions on both Saturdays and Sundays throughout September and October. The exursions begin at the Brockport Welcome Center on Water Street and end at Holley Canal Park in the village of Holley.
BROCKPORT, NY
shorelinemedia.net

Friends of Ludington State Park officially open kayak, canoe launch

Friends of Ludington State Park cut the ribbon on the new universal access kayak and canoe launch — the first of its type in Mason County — Tuesday morning at the Hamlin Lake beach, Ludington State Park. Cutting the ribbon was Patrick O’Hare, FLSP board member who took the lead on the project, with assistance from Bob Sasin, outgoing FLSP President who is stepping down from that position after many years. O’Hare was elected by the board during a meeting later Tuesday to be FLSP president going forward. Donors and supporters gathered on the launch which was installed in August. Parts of the overall project which includes racks to hold kayaks, eventually a new paddle trail to the north in Hamlin Lake using Lost Lake, too, new signage and work on the existing canoe trail to the south, buoys and a life ring station near the launch, remain to be completed. Donors, including representatives of The Community Foundation for Mason County, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation, Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, and many more among the nearly 100 who supported the project stood on the platform during the ribbon cutting.
MASON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayaking#Expanded Access#Kayakers#Board Safe#Board Safe Docks#American#Boardsafe#Ada#Accudock#Mod U Dock
Lockport Union-Sun

CCE-Niagara lands grant to expand food access programs

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County has been awarded $246,000 to expand and improve local food access through its existing Veggie Van and SNAP-Ed programs. The award, from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York's Blue Fund, will enable expansion of the Veggie Van's footprint across the county and boost its Farmacy nutrition education initiative.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Wave 3

Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra effort is being made to expand treatment for COVID-19 in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his weekly update on Monday. There has been success with monoclonal antibody treatments to prevent severe cases, the governor said. So far, 139 Kentucky hospitals have received shipments of the treatment, and the state wants to make it easy for more people to access so their cases don’t get worse.
KENTUCKY STATE
Times West Virginian

West Virginia expands access to monoclonal antibodies

CHARLESTON — State health officials are expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment for state residents who are diagnosed with Covid but who do not require hospitalization, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday. Justice and Major Gen. James Hoyer announced that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the...
HEALTH
mobilesyrup.com

Bell expanding fibre internet access to 10,000 more locations in Oshawa, Ontario

Bell has announced an expansion of fibre internet service to homes and businesses in urban and rural areas of Oshawa, Ontario. In a news release, the Montreal-based national telecom company said that the expansion was part of its “accelerated capital investment in national next-generation network infrastructure.”. According to Bell, its...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Cars
piolog.com

Office of Student Accessibility aims to expand services

This summer, Lewis & Clark combined Student Support Services (SSS) and Case Management to create the new Office of Student Accessibility (OSA). Aimée Milne was appointed to the office’s director after starting at LC as a counselor and case manager in 2014. Milne also graduated from LC in 2002 with a master’s degree in counseling psychology. In her current position, she is not offering counseling services to students.
EDUCATION
wfdd.org

North Carolina Expands Access To COVID-19 Therapy

North Carolina is expanding the number of sites offering an experimental treatment for COVID-19. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced several new locations that are offering monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of the virus. The therapy is now available by appointment at the Health Foundation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

New Deer Creek Water Trail Opens New Kayak Launch in Harford Co.

A long and winding river in Harford County, Md. is poised to become a paddling destination as it adds county-operated public canoe/kayak launches. Deer Creek originates in York County, Pa. and winds for nearly 53 miles to the Susquehanna River at Susquehanna State Park. It is the vision of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, an avid paddler and outdoorsman, to create a Deer Creek Water Trail.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Dealerscope

Nationwide Launches Free, All-Access Virtual PrimeTime

This August, Nationwide Marketing Group (NMG) hosted its annual PrimeTime event live and in-person for the first time since the pandemic hit. While the return to normalcy is undoubtedly a relieving trend, Nationwide still sees the value in the hybrid events that developed during the pandemic, and just launched an asynchronous Virtual PrimeTime event.
INTERNET
orthospinenews.com

DJO® Expands Active, Adaptive Healing Offerings with Introduction of MedShape® DynaNail Hybrid™

Hybrid screw/nail design of the DynaNail Hybrid™ combines sustained dynamic compressive power with easy, intuitive insertion. DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) and a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced the launch of the MedShape® DynaNail Hybrid™ Fusion System. The latest addition to DJO’s robust suite of foot and ankle products and an expansion of the DynaNail Mini® line, the system leverages MedShape’s proven active, adaptive healing technology1 that maintains dynamic compression at the fusion site while offering an anatomically friendly design that simplifies insertion.
ELECTRONICS
capitalpress.com

Idaho Water Resource Board expands cloud seeding

The Idaho Water Resource Board at its Sept. 16-17 meeting voted to continue cloud-seeding programs — and to start a new effort this winter in the state’s southeast corner. House Bill 266, which he Legislature passed this year, says the board is responsible for authorizing cloud seeding and may participate in it and hire contractors.
POLITICS
brproud.com

BRG Pennington Cancer center joins partnership to offer expanded cancer care access in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center is joining forces with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates to offer the most comprehensive cancer care in the region. Together, the partners will offer innovative, comprehensive cancer care throughout the region, adding additional locations...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy