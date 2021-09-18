CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3: VCT Masters 3 Berlin Semifinals Results

By Sudip Kundu
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin is the biggest international Valorant LAN yet. The Valorant eSports world is always interesting and fans are eagerly waiting for VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. The first major LAN tournament since Valorant’s release, the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters, had ended last month in Reykjavik, Iceland. The game’s second foray into a big global event is set to be a massive affair, featuring 16 teams instead of just the 10 in Iceland. After a series of multiple qualifiers and finals, here are teams who have qualified For VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Brazil turns to VCT Masters Berlin for redemption after Iceland disappointment

The VCT Stage 3 Masters will give Brazilian Valorant a new chance to prove its worth. Why did the region struggle in Reykjavík and what can fans expect for the Berlin event?. As Vivo Keyd and Havan Liberty got their preparations for VCT Masters Berlin underway, they were given a warning by a rival player in Latin America.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Acend dominate SuperMassive Blaze in first match of VCT Masters Berlin

Acend showed no mercy in the first match of VCT Masters Berlin. They won the series in dominant fashion, taking down SuperMassive Blaze 2-0 today. Going into the match, many VALORANT fans and even the desk were unsure who was going to walk away with the win. But in the end, Acend took down SMB on Bind and Ascent, which is the map SMB were most likely to win. Although the second map was a close one, SMB failed to put up a defense against the aggressive playstyle of Acend.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champions Tour#Masters Tournament#Iceland#Lan#Riot#The Challengers Na#Nats Flanks
dexerto.com

Valorant pros complain about “no sound” issues at VCT Masters Berlin

Valorant Masters Berlin is now underway – but pros have some early complaints with the audio, calling for Riot to fix the issues before the tournament reaches the latter stages. 15 of the best Valorant teams in the world have gathered in Berlin to compete for the Masters: Berlin trophy,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Valorant
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
dotesports.com

G2 survive F4Q comeback attempt at VCT Masters Berlin

G2 Esports won their first match of VCT Masters Berlin today in a hard-fought series against F4Q. G2’s VALORANT team raced out to a 13-5 win on Ascent but suffered a close 13-9 loss to F4Q on Bind. Coming into the final map of the series, G2 found themselves tied 5-5 on Haven. That’s where Oscar “Mixwell” Cañellas struck, and struck hard, on G2’s defensive half.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 deny F4Q a playoff run at VCT Masters Berlin

G2 Esports secured a spot in the VCT Masters Berlin playoffs today following their win over F4Q in the second set of matches in Group D. F4Q were no match for G2’s aggressive playstyle, especially with Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas hopping all over the map and surprising his enemies from above. G2 won in dominant fashion, 2-0, in their rematch against F4Q.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sentinels defeat G2 2-1 behind dominant Haven performance at VCT Masters Berlin

Sentinels took down G2 Esports 2-1 after strong performances from both teams in today’s VALORANT Champions Tour matchup in Berlin. Many analysts and fans expected Sentinels, the reigning Masters Reykjavik champions, to defeat G2 2-0. After a 13-6 victory on Split, it looked like Sentinels were going to make all those expectations come true.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

G2 calls out Sentinels before VCT Berlin Masters match with explicit banner

VALORANT has been accused of being a pretty dull game to watch by some in the esports community. But there's no denying that the rivalries and storylines in competitive VALORANT are some of the most entertaining in all of esports. VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin is underway....
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

VCT Masters Berlin viewership beats ESL Pro League Finals as Valve continue to twiddle their thumbs

VALORANT vs. CSGO has long been a topic of conversation, with many fans of the former saying it’s only a matter of time before it overtakes Valve's shooter. The veracity of that claim is yet to be proven, outside of North America, where most orgs have already ditched CSGO for the shiny baubles of another potential franchise league, but the weekend did give us a look at the power of Riot’s new shooter.
VIDEO GAMES
Slipped Disc

Berlin Phil plans cautious first Covid tour

The orchestra says it will visit Denmark and Sweden in mid-November, a calculated gamble since that – judging by 2020 – is when new Covid-19 restrictions may kick in. The tour will be conducted by Kirill Petrenko, and will not visit capital or major cities. The concerts will take place in Aarhus (16 November), Malmö 17th) and Aalborg (18th).
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy