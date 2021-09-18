Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3: VCT Masters 3 Berlin Semifinals Results

Acend showed no mercy in the first match of VCT Masters Berlin. They won the series in dominant fashion, taking down SuperMassive Blaze 2-0 today. Going into the match, many VALORANT fans and even the desk were unsure who was going to walk away with the win. But in the end, Acend took down SMB on Bind and Ascent, which is the map SMB were most likely to win. Although the second map was a close one, SMB failed to put up a defense against the aggressive playstyle of Acend.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO