The Creative Team Behind The Center: Gibbons And Guardians Documentary [Exclusive Interview]

Today is the release of Lionsgate’s feature film, Catch The Bullet. This western showcases the harsh reality of living in those days especially if you had a job like Britt MacMasters. A U.S. Marshal that in order to do his job needs to be away from his family for long periods of time. Keep in mind that the only horsepower available in those days were literal horses. This of course could cause a rift in the relationship between the father in son. MacMasters son Chad has built up resentment as he has to hear from everyone how great his father is. All while he is barely able to see him.

