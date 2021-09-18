Falcons offense isn’t short of confidence in their ability to move the ball
The Falcons offense successfully moved the ball efficiently in the first two drives of the season opener against the Eagles, but both series stalled in the red zone, forcing Atlanta to settle for field goals. A balanced attack from Arthur Smith and Matt Ryan kept the Eagles defensive front on their heels. Mike Davis and Cordarrelle had success running, specifically behind the right side of the line of scrimmage.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0