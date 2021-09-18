CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns safety Harrison fined for sideline skirmish vs Chiefs

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was fined $12,128 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he shoved Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a skirmish in last week’s season opener. Harrison was ejected early in Cleveland’s 33-29 loss for his aggressive action toward Lewis, who had rushed over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire after he was tackled along Kansas City’s sideline. Lewis first pushed Harrison, who retaliated with a hard, one-handed shot to the coach’s neck area, tilting his headset. Lewis was not fined for the incident. Several Browns felt Lewis deserved the same discipline given to Harrison.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Browns final score prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs are almost back! In just a couple of days, Andy Reid’s team will take the field against a Cleveland Browns team looking to avenge their loss to Kansas City in last year’s AFC Divisional game. We’ve got predictions and an injury update below!. Tyrann Mathieu COVID-19...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Browns Safety Harrison#Ap Sports
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Browns’ Ronnie Harrison ejected for shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis

Tempers were flying early on between Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison and the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff in the season opener for the two AFC rivals. Toward the end of the second quarter, Harrison was seen on the Chiefs’ sideline getting mixed up with coaches and staffers. Replay showed the former Alabama standout shoving Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Vs Browns Preview: AFC Heavyweight Clash

In one of the more entertaining Week One matchups, two of the AFC’s best teams are set to square off. The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl in back to back seasons. But, they have a sour taste in their mouth from the last time they stepped on the field in a game that mattered. On the flip side, the Cleveland Browns are tired of playing the role of spoiler. They believe they should be just as feared as the Chiefs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Vs Chiefs: Final Injury Report

As the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs look to kickoff what both teams hope will be a Super Bowl season, injuries can always play a huge role in the results of a season. Last year, an injury to Patrick Mahomes gave the Browns a great chance to upset the Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. For Kansas City, injuries to their offensive line, seemingly, cost them in their loss to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy