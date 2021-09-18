Women in Building Gift Makeover

View more in
Design
Related
Tia Raises $100M to Build Modern Medical Home for Women
– Women’s healthcare company Tia just announced a $100M series B round, representing one of the largest raises for a woman-led startup at the series B stage. – Tia now provides whole-woman care to women throughout their entire lives via a blended virtual and in-person care model that fuses primary care, mental health, gynecological care and other wellness services like acupuncture. Backed by a care coordination team and proprietary software system, Tia delivers care at up to 40% lower than the cost of traditional primary care practice.
University of Arkansas
For Women 18 and Over, Online Study of Reproductive Decisions; $50 Gift Card Raffle
Participate in a research study that seeks to understand and improve women's health and be entered to win a $50 gift card!. Women who are at least 18 years old are invited to participate in a research study on women's reproductive decisions, such as deciding to use hormonal birth control or not and past experiences with OB-GYNs. Women who are currently using hormonal birth control, who have used hormonal birth control in the past, or who have never used hormonal birth control are all eligible to participate.
Columbia resident uses her fashion-styling business to help women of all shapes and sizes build confidence
Columbia resident Kemi Ajibare wants to help women express their personality through style. Founder of Styled By Kemi, a personal style and image consulting service, Ajibare is passionate about helping women build their self-confidence regardless of their shape, size or skin color. Ajibare, 29, who is a security analyst by day, describes her personal style as “classy” and “chic,” adding subtle ...
Slate
The Gift of Time
The stories in this comic are nonfiction, but the names and details have been changed to protect the identities of the participants. This work follows my first year and a half as artist-in-residence at Town Clock Community Development Corporation, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, which offers permanent housing to survivors of domestic abuse. The creation of this comic was supported by CoLABarts, which has collected some of my interviews here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
desiretoinspire.net
Modern monochrome makeover of a Miami Mediterranean
A designer’s own home where a tired 1930’s Mediterranean style house was gut renovated to become a calm almost zen like space that eschews the flashy, glossy modern Miami look. The bones remain authentic and the look is timeless and inviting. The Coconut Grove Residence by interior designer Constanza Collarte of Collarte Interiors.
Siskiyou Daily
Lona Mae's brings women's clothing, gifts to Yreka's Miner Street
In April, Yreka's Kimberlee O'Neal opened a clothing boutique on Miner Street that's named after her mother: Lona Mae's. In addition to women’s clothing, Lona Mae's sells various gift items, from jewelry to soaps and lotions. At this time, the sole employee is O’Neal. She said she has enjoyed getting...
New children’s book shows girls that women can build houses too
About a half-dozen young children, around 5 years old, got a taste of the building trades on the front lawn of the Smith Memorial Playground in Fairmount Park, where they assembled a prefabricated bookshelf in the shape of a house. The team of youngsters was led by Kristi Allen, a...
abc23.com
Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19
“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Slim Chickens Breaks Ground at Williston Square
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Williston continues to move forward with Phase 1A of their economic development plan for the new Williston Square. Tuesday, they held the first groundbreaking for a new restaurant. Slim Chickens, operated by Preferred Restaurant Group of Minot, is currently building a 3,400 square-foot...
How the dean of valuation prices loss-making tech stocks — and his views on Amazon, Netflix and Airbnb
Here's how to value loss-making companies, from the so-called dean of valuation.
Optimizing the DTC Channel for Maximum Profits
When it comes to winning at DTC, market share and branding are important, but it all comes down to supply chain agility. With distribution channels shifting, shipping costs skyrocketing and consumer acquisition costs so competitive today, brands and retailers need to construct more nimble supply chains that work more efficiently. Even brands that aren’t digitally native are following the direct-to-consumer playbook to boost speed and agility from the first click to the last mile. But DTC is not without its challenges, especially as low barriers to entry have commoditized product and created a glut of competition. To address these issues in Sourcing Journal’s...
Rebranded Aunt Jemima Products Hit St. Cloud Stores- Here’s What They’re Called
For years, that bright red label jumped out at me whenever my kids called for pancakes. Not only was it the syrup bottle , but the bright red box of instant pancake and waffle mix too. Guess what? Apparently, I'm a creature of habit, because I recently went shopping and this is what happened.
Wrangler Brings Jeans Made with Infinna Fiber to European Market
Kontoor Brands-owned Wrangler is the latest denim giant to give Infinna, Infinited Fiber Company’s regenerated and recyclable fiber, the green light. Wrangler launched Monday a two-piece collection that combines the innovative fiber with its own industry-leading innovations including Indigood, a foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by over 99 percent, and an e-flow finishing process that uses “nano bubbles” to distribute chemical products more efficiently during the fabric’s finishing process. The fabrics used in the collection are made with 30 percent Infinna fiber and 70 percent cotton. Infinna allows clothing manufacturers to bypass conventional cotton production, which is known for its extensive water and...
Tapestry Announces Sustainability Push With a Commitment to Achieve Net-Zero by 2050
Tapestry is making new sustainability commitments. The New York City-based parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman announced on Thursday that is has signed the the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C, which calls on companies to set emission reduction targets to achieve net-zero global emissions by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. As part of its commitment, Tapestry will aim to achieve net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “At Tapestry, we are committed to leading with purpose and embracing our responsibility as a global house of fashion brands to effect real...
KFYR-TV
Twist of Fate provides outlet for physically challenged hunters
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Imagine not being able to do something you love because of a physical disability. Twist of Fate is providing an outlet for hunters that once felt it was impossible to enjoy the hobby. This provides an opportunity to make the sport of archery more...
KFYR-TV
Pandemic inspires two Bismarck sisters to piece together new hobby
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - - For all the bad things that have happened because of the pandemic and the shutdowns during 2020, there are good things as well. Here’s one example: two sisters have discovered a new hobby that’s provided them some valuable sister time. Amy Juhala’s office is filled...
Southwest Airlines' next CEO said an application to work at Whataburger was stapled to his food bag: 'That's what it's come to'
Incoming Southwest CEO Robert Jordan described it as a "symbol of the job market that we live in here - there's so much competition."
Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest posts reveal supplies for a stint in the wild that could help him survive for MONTHS
BRIAN Laundrie's social media posts reveal he was researching supplies for a stint in the wild that could help him survive for months. Gabby Petito's missing fiance shared images of ways to pack a backpack and camping hacks to his Pinterest page in the months before he disappeared. It comes...
Karyn Parsons AKA Hilary Banks of ‘Fresh Prince’ Has 2 Kids with Talented Film Director Alexandre Rockwell – Meet Him
Karyn Parsons, who starred in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," is now a mother to two kids and loving wife to the renowned director Alexandre Rockwell. Here is everything about her real-life family. Karyn Parsons brought her character of Hilary Banks to life in one of the most iconic Black...
KFYR-TV
Professional Women in Building surprise single mom with makeover
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of about 40 women from Bismarck and Mandan, working in a traditionally male-dominated field, came together earlier this year to support each other. The Bismarck-Mandan Professional Women in Building (PWB) just wrapped up celebrating Professional Women in Building Week in a big way. “Surprisingly,...
Comments / 0