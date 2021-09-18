CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Women in Building Gift Makeover

KFYR-TV
 8 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Tia Raises $100M to Build Modern Medical Home for Women

– Women’s healthcare company Tia just announced a $100M series B round, representing one of the largest raises for a woman-led startup at the series B stage. – Tia now provides whole-woman care to women throughout their entire lives via a blended virtual and in-person care model that fuses primary care, mental health, gynecological care and other wellness services like acupuncture. Backed by a care coordination team and proprietary software system, Tia delivers care at up to 40% lower than the cost of traditional primary care practice.
HEALTH SERVICES
University of Arkansas

For Women 18 and Over, Online Study of Reproductive Decisions; $50 Gift Card Raffle

Participate in a research study that seeks to understand and improve women's health and be entered to win a $50 gift card!. Women who are at least 18 years old are invited to participate in a research study on women's reproductive decisions, such as deciding to use hormonal birth control or not and past experiences with OB-GYNs. Women who are currently using hormonal birth control, who have used hormonal birth control in the past, or who have never used hormonal birth control are all eligible to participate.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Baltimore Sun

Columbia resident uses her fashion-styling business to help women of all shapes and sizes build confidence

Columbia resident Kemi Ajibare wants to help women express their personality through style. Founder of Styled By Kemi, a personal style and image consulting service, Ajibare is passionate about helping women build their self-confidence regardless of their shape, size or skin color. Ajibare, 29, who is a security analyst by day, describes her personal style as “classy” and “chic,” adding subtle ...
COLUMBIA, MD
Slate

The Gift of Time

The stories in this comic are nonfiction, but the names and details have been changed to protect the identities of the participants. This work follows my first year and a half as artist-in-residence at Town Clock Community Development Corporation, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, which offers permanent housing to survivors of domestic abuse. The creation of this comic was supported by CoLABarts, which has collected some of my interviews here.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Gift Makeover
desiretoinspire.net

Modern monochrome makeover of a Miami Mediterranean

A designer’s own home where a tired 1930’s Mediterranean style house was gut renovated to become a calm almost zen like space that eschews the flashy, glossy modern Miami look. The bones remain authentic and the look is timeless and inviting. The Coconut Grove Residence by interior designer Constanza Collarte of Collarte Interiors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Siskiyou Daily

Lona Mae's brings women's clothing, gifts to Yreka's Miner Street

In April, Yreka's Kimberlee O'Neal opened a clothing boutique on Miner Street that's named after her mother: Lona Mae's. In addition to women’s clothing, Lona Mae's sells various gift items, from jewelry to soaps and lotions. At this time, the sole employee is O’Neal. She said she has enjoyed getting...
YREKA, CA
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Interior Design
KFYR-TV

Slim Chickens Breaks Ground at Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Williston continues to move forward with Phase 1A of their economic development plan for the new Williston Square. Tuesday, they held the first groundbreaking for a new restaurant. Slim Chickens, operated by Preferred Restaurant Group of Minot, is currently building a 3,400 square-foot...
WILLISTON, ND
Sourcing Journal

Optimizing the DTC Channel for Maximum Profits

When it comes to winning at DTC, market share and branding are important, but it all comes down to supply chain agility. With distribution channels shifting, shipping costs skyrocketing and consumer acquisition costs so competitive today, brands and retailers need to construct more nimble supply chains that work more efficiently. Even brands that aren’t digitally native are following the direct-to-consumer playbook to boost speed and agility from the first click to the last mile. But DTC is not without its challenges, especially as low barriers to entry have commoditized product and created a glut of competition. To address these issues in Sourcing Journal’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Brings Jeans Made with Infinna Fiber to European Market

Kontoor Brands-owned Wrangler is the latest denim giant to give Infinna, Infinited Fiber Company’s regenerated and recyclable fiber, the green light. Wrangler launched Monday a two-piece collection that combines the innovative fiber with its own industry-leading innovations including Indigood, a foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by over 99 percent, and an e-flow finishing process that uses “nano bubbles” to distribute chemical products more efficiently during the fabric’s finishing process. The fabrics used in the collection are made with 30 percent Infinna fiber and 70 percent cotton. Infinna allows clothing manufacturers to bypass conventional cotton production, which is known for its extensive water and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tapestry Announces Sustainability Push With a Commitment to Achieve Net-Zero by 2050

Tapestry is making new sustainability commitments. The New York City-based parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman announced on Thursday that is has signed the the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C, which calls on companies to set emission reduction targets to achieve net-zero global emissions by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. As part of its commitment, Tapestry will aim to achieve net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “At Tapestry, we are committed to leading with purpose and embracing our responsibility as a global house of fashion brands to effect real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KFYR-TV

Twist of Fate provides outlet for physically challenged hunters

LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Imagine not being able to do something you love because of a physical disability. Twist of Fate is providing an outlet for hunters that once felt it was impossible to enjoy the hobby. This provides an opportunity to make the sport of archery more...
LEONARD, ND
KFYR-TV

Pandemic inspires two Bismarck sisters to piece together new hobby

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - - For all the bad things that have happened because of the pandemic and the shutdowns during 2020, there are good things as well. Here’s one example: two sisters have discovered a new hobby that’s provided them some valuable sister time. Amy Juhala’s office is filled...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Professional Women in Building surprise single mom with makeover

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of about 40 women from Bismarck and Mandan, working in a traditionally male-dominated field, came together earlier this year to support each other. The Bismarck-Mandan Professional Women in Building (PWB) just wrapped up celebrating Professional Women in Building Week in a big way. “Surprisingly,...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy