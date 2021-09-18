An international ARMY's answer to 'What is Chuseok?' makes Korean netizens laugh
An international BTS fan's answer to the question 'What is Chuseok?' had Korean netizens burst out laughing. Comment of an international ARMY on Weverse made its way around the Internet. The said comment reads "What's Chuseok???? Hoseok's brother????". Chuseok is a Korean thanksgiving day held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, while Hoseok is the BTS member j-hope's legal name.www.allkpop.com
