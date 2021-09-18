An international ARMY's answer to 'What is Chuseok?' makes Korean netizens laugh

It's that time of the year again where allkpop is loaded up with pretty pictures of celebrities in colorful hanboks, and it's because of Chuseok. For new K-Pop fans unfamiliar with Korean culture, it can seem like all of the colors just came out of the blue, but Chuseok is actually one of the four major holidays celebrated in Korea. This year Chuseok is on Tuesday, September 21, and the public holiday dates are from Monday, September 20 to Wednesday, September 22. Unfortunately, there is a worldwide pandemic in COVID-19 so a lot of the public family gatherings have been canceled. However, we'll explain how Chuseok works normally.

