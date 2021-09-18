CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota awarded rural health transformation funds

By Jody Heemstra
The South Dakota Department of Social Services has been awarded up to $5 million in federal funding to transform the way health care is delivered in rural communities. South Dakota Medicaid, a division of DSS, will serve as the lead organization for this rural health transformation opportunity. South Dakota Medicaid is one of the state’s largest healthcare purchasers, providing health care coverage for over 140,000 of South Dakota’s approximately 884,000 residents.

