South Dakota awarded rural health transformation funds

Governor Kristi Noem has directed the South Dakota Department of Education to delay the process to consider revisions to the state’s social studies standards up to one year. “The Department of Education changed the working group’s recommendations to the social studies standards significantly, but it is clear to me that there needs to be more public input to bring greater balance and emphasis on our nation’s true and honest history,” said Noem. “Following public feedback from several constituencies, it is clear there is more work to be done to get this right. We will be delaying further formal action on the draft social study standards to allow more opportunity for public input, increased legislative engagement, and additional voices to be heard in this discussion. Our focus remains the same: ensuring that South Dakota students learn a true and honest account of American and South Dakota history.”

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO