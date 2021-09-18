Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Elmore County in east central Alabama Northwestern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Bob Woodruff Lake, Boylston, Montgomery Zoo, Blue Ridge, Gunter Air Force Base, Lagoon Park, Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium, Alabama State Capitol, Eastdale Mall, Alabama State University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Auburn University In Montgomery and Hunter. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.