CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meet the GENERAL HOSPITAL Stunt Doubles!

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week of Sept. 13 was a hot one on GENERAL HOSPITAL… literally, as Peter set fire to the Tan-O and let it burn with Nina and Phyllis tied up inside of it! Jax and “Mike” were able to get them out but then “Mike” was trapped inside! On the bright side, the entire experience finally brought back Sonny’s memories! Of course, none of this intense action and drama would have been possible without the help of some very talented stunt doubles, hired to step in for the stars when things got a little too dangerous.

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 4

Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Walks In On Jason And Carly in Bed, Wedding Nightmare Teased

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) are now married. Worse than that, they have actually rekindled their feelings for one another from years ago. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) comes home to his family, only to find Jason and Carly “making out and stuff.” The actor talked about what to expect.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingo Rademacher
Person
Maurice Benard
daytimeconfidential.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Danger Looms as Carly and Jason Prepare to Wed

Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) tries to get closer to Josslyn (Eden McCoy). Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) do a little bonding. Carly (Laura Wright) chooses to remain blithely unaware of the impending threat from the Five Families. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) enjoy the fun and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#General Hospital#The Stunt Department#Instagram#Ferrari#American Horror Story#Spartacus#House Party
fame10.com

General Hospital: Plotline Predictions For Fall 2021

Will Sonny finally return to Port Charles this fall? Who will be the one to expose this truth to him in the end? How will Jason and Carly react? How will he react to “Jarly”? So many questions, so few answers! As such, below are some General Hospital (GH) plotline predictions for fall 2021.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Stay With Nina?

General Hospital spoilers and updates tease that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is bound to know the truth and remember who he really is. What will happen to his relationship with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) when that happens. Will he still have feelings for her once he regains his memory and learns that he has a wife and family in Port Charles?
TV SERIES
daytimeconfidential.com

Briana Nicole Henry OUT at General Hospital

Briana Nicole Henry is exiting General Hospital. Henry announced her departure on Instagram. Her last episode aired on Sept. 13 and it was her decision to vacate the role of Jordan Ashford. Henry took over the role three years ago from Vinessa Antoine, who originated the part. What made Henry...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Anna Devane Tracks Down Peter August And Has NO Mercy!

General Hospital spoilers tease that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) will arrive in Nixon Falls, Pennsylvania to Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) confirmation that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is indeed alive! General Hospital viewers will recall that Nina made a phone call to Valentin in front of Peter, and spoke in such a manner that he immediately picked up on the fact that she was in trouble!
TV & VIDEOS
daytimeconfidential.com

Perkie's Observations: Carly and Sonny Have an Emotional Reunion With Their Family on General Hospital

On today's General Hospital recap: Sonny declares himself back. He says he spent nine months not knowing who he was, but knew he was missing something. Sonny also claims he knows he was missing Carly and the kids (big fat liar, you had no interest in even looking for them). Carly removes Jason's ring and Sonny puts his back on her finger. Sonny says he needs to see his kids.
TV & VIDEOS
daytimeconfidential.com

Perkie's Observations: Trina Enlists Cameron's Help In Trapping Spencer and Esme on General Hospital

On today's General Hospital recap: Britt is surprised to run into Jason at the gym the day after his wedding. Jason says the wedding isn't valid because Sonny is alive. Britt figures this must be a major adjustment for him and Carly, and wonders how he stopped his feelings. Jason says Sonny's not dead so their lives go back to the way they were before. Britt admits she feels a little vindicated knowing that Carly chose Sonny. Britt tells Jason that Peter is alive and explains about Liesl's disappearance. Jason offers to have Spinelli look into the plane charter, but Britt refuses.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Friday, September 17 Update – Sonny Escapes – Spinelli Blocks Mob Attack – Carly & Jason’s Future

General Hospital (GH) spoilers update for Friday, September 17, teases that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will be relieved as Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) escapes the blaze – and the mob attack will apparently be derailed. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) future together will also kick off, so here’s what you can look forward to.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Rumors: Anna And Valentin Take Down Peter?

General Hospital spoilers and updates tease this could be the showdown that GH fans have been waiting for. Will Anna be able to kill her nephew or will Valentin have to step in? Can he pull the trigger on the man he has mentored or will he walk away?. General...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy