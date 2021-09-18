José Iglesias has been shockingly important for the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, who returned to the mound Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time this year, revealed he has not been vaccinated. "The weirdest part for me in all of this was getting a phone call having someone tell me that I'm sick," Sale said, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith. "That was kind of awkward. I came in here. I threw my bullpen. I did my workout, everything. And I get a phone call and they're like, 'Hey, you tested positive for COVID.' I don't know how. I didn't feel bad. I've never had a cough or the runs or any of the other symptoms that come with it. So it was kind of just a head-scratcher."

