Bayern Munich Frauen defeated Freiburg 4-0 on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Frauen-Bundesliga. The final match before the September international break saw Lea Schuller lead the way to victory as she registered her first brace of the season. Defensively, this was another clean sheet for Bayern who have yet to concede a goal this season. With three victories from three matches, the first few weeks of the season have gone very well for Bayern Munich in their pursuit of another league title.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO