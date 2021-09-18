CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons vs. Buccaneers final health and standing updates

By The Falcoholic
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons have one of their toughest games of the season ahead of them as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the world champion Buccaneers. On top of that, they’re facing a Bucs team that has had 3 extra days of rest on account of them having last played on a Thursday. If you’re an Atlanta fan, things certainly look stacked against your team. Here’s where both teams stand heading into the Sunday afternoon matchup.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Falcons#American Football#Bucs#Wr
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBucs

Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Richard Sherman?

The Buccaneers have been in search of additional help at outside corner pretty much all offseason long. This need became even more apparent after the recent injury to Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is the Bucs' outside corner when the team is in base defense. Finding reliable outside help in the NFL...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Falcons fourth quarter score updates

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2021 Week 1 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:. How to watch the game - TV schedule and online streaming information;. Follow me...
NFL
Yardbarker

It Starts in the Trenches: 5 Observations Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons lost on Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-25. The lopsided score betrayed a good effort from Atlanta who found themselves down just three in the fourth quarter before a pair of Tampa Bay interceptions returned for touchdowns blew the game open. After a terrible performance in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons vs. Eagles final score predictions

This is it. We’ve been saying that we’ll see how all the moves the team has made this offseason will play out that it sounds like a broken record, something that I’m depressingly realizing is probably an obsolete saying now. Now we really do get to see how they all play out, over the course of an 18 week season, and beginning today with Falcons vs. Eagles.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers Host The Falcons

After a stress inducing 31-29 victory, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to build on their winning ways. They now look to welcome division rival Atlanta into Raymond James Stadium after their humiliating 32-6 defeat to Philadelphia. Keep in mind, just because the Eagles dominated this team doesn’t mean the Bucs will. After all, these are all professional athletes. Here’s what you can look for when the Buccaneers host the Falcons in week two.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy