High School

Cienega showing improvement under new coach Justin Argraves

By Alec White Arizona Daily Star
ccenterdispatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Argraves and the Cienega Bobcats were on the doorstep of pulling off the program’s biggest regular-season win in four years and having a “we’ve arrived” moment. Trailing 30-7 early in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against Salpointe Catholic, the Bobcats nearly completed a miraculous upset. Cienega cut the deficit to 30-22 and had the ball at the Lancers’ 26-yard line in the final seconds before an interception derailed what could have been a season-defining comeback.

