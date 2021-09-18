FanPost Friday: Rotational Shenanigans

Welp, that last home stand did not go as we all hoped. Is it over? Not statistically! Is it probably over? Well, yes. A 12-4 record over the final 16 games would probably clinch a playoff spot, or even a slightly worse record depending how the other Wild Card teams play. But, at no point this season have these Seattle Mariners shown that they are a team who can tear off a 12-4 streak at any given moment. No, that would require a much, much deeper and more talented lineup, as John got discussed yesterday, and this roster simply does not have it. Crazy things happen in baseball, yes, but I’m guessing this week’s BELIEF CHECK will be quite the opposite of last week’s results.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO