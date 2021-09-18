FanPost Friday: Rotational Shenanigans
To my mind, the most important series remaining is the series against the MFY on Sep 24-26, since they're the only team we face down the stretch that also have a chance at the playoffs. My main desire would be to arrange it so that Sale is pitching in that series, along with Eovaldi and probably E-Rod. We can't throw away any games no matter the opponent, of course, but a loss to any of the other teams is only half as damaging as one to the MFY.www.overthemonster.com
