CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Shipley, Tigers strike first against Georgia Tech

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420uZv_0c0U8Ywv00

Sixth-ranked Clemson struck first against Georgia Tech in Saturday’s game at Death Valley.

Freshman running back Will Shipley ran through a huge hole right up the middle for the a 3-yard score — the first touchdown of the game — at the 4:37 mark of the first quarter. B.T. Potter kicked the extra point to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Shipley was featured a lot on the eight-play, 39-yard drive that spanned 3:15. The former five-star prospect carried the ball seven times for 35 yards.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0c0U8Ywv00

Comments / 0

Related
dawsonnews.com

FOOTBALL: Tigers win first of the season in a 52-7 blowout against Northview

The Dawson County Tigers football team secured their first win of the season Friday, Sept. 10 in a 52-7 blowout against the Northview Titans. “We focused on us,” Tigers head coach Sid Maxwell said after the game. “We just tried to get better. We need to get where we can play a clean game. We can’t make stupid mistakes and have a fundamental breakdown. We’ve had some pretty good opponents that have exposed some of our weaknesses so we know how we need to get better.”
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
AthlonSports.com

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Football Prediction and Preview

Georgia Tech and Clemson both entered the win column in Week 2 by overwhelming FCS opponents. The Jackets cruised by Kennesaw State 45-17, while the Tigers dismantled South Carolina State in a game that Clemson could have scored as many points as it wanted. For the third time in four...
chatsports.com

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Tigers try to keep Bees out of the endzone

Clemson Tigers football, Detroit Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football, Geoff Collins, Clemson Tigers, Clemson University, Kris Budden, Atlantic Coast Conference, Georgia Institute of Technology, Bob Wischusen. Another day in the Valley and the start of ACC play. No. 6 Clemson opens up league play Saturday afternoon in Death Valley,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#American Football#Tigers#Clemson Variety Frame
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
tigernet.com

Postgame notes for Clemson-Georgia Tech

Clemson won its 30th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak). Of the 135 players on Clemson’s 2021 roster, 130 have never experienced a home loss in their Clemson careers. Five sixth-year “super seniors” on Clemson’s 2021 roster were on the 2016 team that recovered from a home loss to Pitt by winning the national championship that season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech vs Kennesaw State Recap: Yellow Jackets Win 45-17 as QB Jordan Yates Excels in First Start of Career

Georgia Tech got off to a better start in the first quarter than last week. Instead of going down 14-0 they took a comfortable 17-0 lead. Defense did their part to make sure KSU couldn’t find any momentum against the Jackets early. The first drive stalled out for KSU on third down after QB Shepherd pitched the ball to far ahead of his running back Adeleke. Adeleke recovered the fumble put was brought down for a loss. Jordan Domineck decided to break the game open on KSUs second drive by swatting the ball from the QBs hand and recovered while barreling down the field for a touchdown. He gave the pursuing QB a nasty stiff arm and threw his own teammate into another tackler to clear the goal line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Clemson RB Will Shipley scores first two career TDs in home opener

Clemson running back Will Shipley scored the first two touchdowns of his collegiate career on Saturday evening, helping the Tigers notch their first win of the season with a 49-3 rout of South Carolina State in the home opener at Memorial Stadium. The highly touted true freshman found the end...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy