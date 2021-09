The Dawson County Tigers football team secured their first win of the season Friday, Sept. 10 in a 52-7 blowout against the Northview Titans. “We focused on us,” Tigers head coach Sid Maxwell said after the game. “We just tried to get better. We need to get where we can play a clean game. We can’t make stupid mistakes and have a fundamental breakdown. We’ve had some pretty good opponents that have exposed some of our weaknesses so we know how we need to get better.”

DAWSON COUNTY, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO