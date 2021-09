PRINCETON, N.J. - No. 3 Stanford jumped out quick and never looked back, defeating St. Francis Brooklyn 17-6 to open up the Princeton Invite on Friday. The Cardinal shot out early, scoring five goals in the opening quarter, each from a different player. On the other side of the pool, Stanford held the Terriers scoreless until the 2:47 mark of the second quarter, but by that point the Cardinal was ahead 9-0. Larsen Weigle and Troy Gleason paced the potent Stanford offense with three goals each, marking a career best for Gleason. In all, nine different players scored for the Cardinal, including six multi-goal performances.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO