DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Explains 'A View From The Top Of The World' Album Title

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first installment of a new three-part interview, progressive music titans DREAM THEATER discuss the making of their new album, "A View From The Top Of The World", which is due on October 22. Speaking about how the album title came about, guitarist John Petrucci said (as transcribed by...

Guitar World Magazine

John Petrucci's signature 8-string Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty has arrived at last

The highly-anticipated model boasts a mahogany body, a multi-scale fretboard with a 27" length on the bass side and a 25.5" length on the treble side, and custom-angled DiMarzio pickups. Last September, prog-metal electric guitar hero John Petrucci revealed that he was developing an 8-string version of his Ernie Ball...
American Songwriter

Review: Another Chapter in Steve Hackett’s Expansive World View

At one point, it was naturally assumed that guitarist Steve Hackett would devote the remainder of his career to his role as a seminal member of Genesis. After all, his series of concerts and recordings under the“Genesis Revisited” banner have continued to ensure that his name retains its prominence among prog purists. So too, it’s likely helped fill his coffers at the very same time.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MASTODON's BRANN DAILOR Explains 'Hushed And Grim' Album Artwork

Atlanta progressive metallers MASTODON have revealed that the cover artwork for their new album, "Hushed And Grim", was partly inspired by their late manager, Nick John. John, who also managed GOJIRA, passed away in September 2018 from pancreatic cancer. The "Hushed And Grim" artwork was created by longtime MASTODON collaborator...
brooklynvegan.com

NJ emo band Suntitle prep new album ‘In A Dream’ (stream “Burning Down A Denny’s”)

NJ's Suntitle make big, anthemic, alt-rock-infused post-hardcore in the vein of Superheaven, Balance & Composure, Basement, etc, and that sounds up your alley, you'll probably want to hear their upcoming LP In A Dream, due November 12 via Know Hope Records (pre-orders will be up soon). We're premiering lead single "Burning Down A Denny's," which gives you a great feel for what this band is about and serves as a promising first taste. Vocalist/Guitarist Joe McGarvery says, "I wrote the lyrics 'I just want to be loved, put a knife in my hand, tell me who I should stab' after watching the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It's loosely based on the Sharon Tate murders...wanting to be a flower in your sun felt very Manson like but it also doubles as a basic human need to be desired. The desire to love and be loved." Listen below.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER Teases 'Invisible Monster' Music Video

Progressive music titans DREAM THEATER have released a teaser for their "Invisible Monster" video. The full clip will make its online debut on Wednesday, September 22. The track is taken from DREAM THEATER's 15th studio album, "A View From The Top Of The World", which is due on October 22.
gratefulweb.com

The Felice Brothers Share New Album 'From Dreams To Dust'

The Felice Brothers have released their new album From Dreams To Dust. Kicking off with shows in Connecticut and New York City, the band began their national tour this week, which will make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and many more with support from Al Olender and Nik Freitas. Tickets are on sale now. Find a full list of tour dates below and at TheFeliceBrothers.com.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DORO PESCH Looks Back On Rise Of Grunge In Early 1990s: 'The Normal Heavy Metal Wasn't Supported So Much Anymore'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, German metal queen Doro Pesch was asked for her opinion of the state of metal music today. She responded: "I think it's great. When I started out in the '80s, really, sometimes people looked down at metalheads. I remember a couple of times, we went to some restaurants and wanted to get some food, and they didn't serve us because they were probably scared. [Laughs] And now, I feel metal is so accepted. Everybody knows all these bands. Everybody loves Lemmy and [Ronnie James] Dio, and it's cool. But in the beginning, it was sometimes hard. But then I thought, that's cool to be an outlaw. I don't mind. I think it's really cool. But I think now it's in a great place, with all these great festivals and strong, big tours. I think it's really good. Of course, it always goes up and down.'
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA On 'Persona Non Grata': 'This Is Not A Nice Album'

EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza spoke to Australia's Heavy about the band's upcoming album, "Persona Non Grata", which is scheduled for release on November 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. Asked about the description of the LP's lyrical content in the official press release as touching on "themes of modern societal disgust and degradation," Zetro said: "It wasn't done purposely like that. There just seemed to be so much fodder to pick from, and it seemed like everything that we wrote about on this record lyrically kind of hit a chord with a lot of people. It was written in the middle of everything last year, even though it seems like we're all still in the middle of it. It was written pretty much at the height of [the pandemic]. I think that the anger and the angst definitely comes from what we were seeing everywhere."
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RUSH: 'Cinema Strangiato – Director's Cut' Available At Home Worldwide For A Limited Time Via Video On Demand

Following a successful global cinema release, Trafalgar Releasing and Anthem Entertainment have announced that starting on October 1 at 9 p.m. ET through Sunday, October 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, RUSH fans worldwide can view "Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut" at home, on demand. Visit www.cinemastrangiato.com for more information and to purchase access for $15.
loudersound.com

Marillion reveal song titles for new album An Hour Before It's Dark

Marillion have announced the sing titles for their upcoming new studio album An Hour Before It's Dark, which they will release in early 2022. "The recording process is now complete and Michael Hunter will commence mixing any day now," the band say. "As a collection of songs it’s sounding very strong. All five of us are well-excited at what we’ve created and Lucy [Jordache, manager] reckons 'it beats FEAR'. Praise indeed.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5: Returning To Live Stage After A Year And A Half 'Was An Amazing Feeling'

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about what it was like performing live in concert for the first time in nearly a year and a half at the Upheaval festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan this past July. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's funny because we played these big shows with so many people, and then you get in an elevator with a couple of people, and you're, like, 'Oh, boy. I don't know. This guy doesn't look good. What's going on? I'd better have my mask on,' and all that stuff. And then I was thinking, 'How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 20 thousand people there? How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 30 thousand people?' And I would look at those pictures and go, 'Is this ever gonna happen again?' So when we walked on that stage in Grand Rapids, it was emotional, 'cause I was so happy.
NME

Alt-J share new single ‘U&ME’ from upcoming fourth album ‘The Dream’

Alt-J have announced their fourth album ‘The Dream’ and shared its first track, ‘U&ME’ – you can listen to it below. The new single is described as the trio’s “most honest song to date” and arrives with an accompanying music video, directed by Prosper Unger-Hamilton, the brother of band member Gus.
