CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

America’s Sequoia Heritage Threatened By Monster Wildfire

klif.com
 6 days ago

ASSOCIATED PRESS – WBAP/KLIF – Giant sequoia trees that have lived thousands of years in isolated pockets in California are again threatened by massive wildfires underway in California, and the most famous tree of all is now at risk. Officials say the now merged wildfires “Colony” and “Paradise Fire” – to be called the KNP Complex Fire, now threaten Sequoia National Park, and to the point firefighters have wrapped the world’s largest tree with fire resistant aluminum. But whether the tactic will work, with the fire just one mile away and quickly closing in, will depend upon the severity of the blaze: the infernos being increasingly seen are taking down everything, and officials are finding there’s little they can do to ensure even seedlings will emerge as nature intended. Sequoia National Park is home to two thousand giant sequoias, and they could all, or a majority of them, could burn with few seedlings to emerge after the fire is gone.

www.klif.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Northern California

This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm

The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for […] The post This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
outtherecolorado.com

Two hikers reportedly missing on trek between two Colorado mountain towns

UPDATE: An update was made on the referenced Facebook post around 10 AM on Thursday indicating that the hikers have been found and are reportedly in good health. A mountain town shuttle service is reporting that two hikers have gone missing near Crested Butte. Editor's Note: We're working on confirming...
ACCIDENTS
klif.com

Body Believed To Be Gabby Petito Found Near Grand Teton National Park

WYOMING – WBAP/KLIF – A body matching the description of 22 year old missing American national parks visitor Gabby Petito was found near a campsite at Grand Teton National Park today. A massive search for the months-long national park vacationer was launched when her 23 year old boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned to their Florida home in Petito’s van September first, without her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Hurricane Could Destroy Southern Texas

Here's how a powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho State Journal

Jail time ordered for woman who walked on thermal area in Yellowstone National Park

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to seven days in jail and to pay more than $2,000 in fines and fees for walking on a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park. Madeline S. Casey, 26, was with two other people in the Norris Geyser Basin area near the northwest corner of the park, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Wyoming district. She and another person left the boardwalk and walked on the thermal ground. Onlookers took pictures and videos of Casey and the people she was with.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Wildfire#Giant Sequoia Trees#Sequoia Heritage#Associated Press#Sequoia National Park#Wbap Klif 2021
KDVR.com

Afghan evacuees begin arriving in Colorado; dozens attend resource fair

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Outside the Metropolitan Denver North Islamic Center, the smiles were tough to miss. Dozens of young Afghan evacuees getting their first taste of cotton candy, at a resource fair welcoming them to the country. In total, 865 Afghan evacuees will be resettling in Colorado, according to...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Oldest human footprints in North America found in New Mexico

Fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, researchers reported Thursday.The footprints were found in a dry lake bed in White Sands National Park, first spotted in 2009 by a park manager. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey recently analyzed seeds stuck in the footprints to determine their approximate age, ranging from around 22,800 and 21,130 years ago,Most scientists believe ancient migration came by way of a now-submerged land bridge that connected Asia to Alaska. Based on various evidence — including stone tools, fossil bones and genetic analysis...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Opposes Lethal Removal Of Bison From Grand Canyon National Park, Says Some Of Herd Could Be Brought To Colorado

(CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s elected leaders are joining others in opposition to a plan for the lethal removal of some of a bison herd in Grand Canyon National Park. That includes Gov. Jared Polis, who on Tuesday released a statement suggesting that the National Park Service should allow some of the animals that are being allowed to be hunted to be brought to Colorado instead. Bison graze near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park on July 17, 2020. (credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) The bison herd is located on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. There...
COLORADO STATE
KTLA

Fossilized footprints indicate early humans were walking across North America 23,000 years ago

Fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, researchers reported Thursday. The first footprints were found in a dry lake bed in White Sands National Park in 2009. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey recently analyzed seeds stuck in the footprints to determine their […]
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy