CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Of riots, virus and an open line

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What if they gave an insurrection reunion and nobody came?. The pro-riot observance in Wasbington was pretty much a bust. In other news, here’s the Saturday COVID-19 report. New cases: 1,574 (Higher than the seven-day average, by the way.) Active cases: 16,274, down 36 from yesterday. Deaths: 22. Vaccinations: 8,183.

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Times

Coronavirus today: The decline continues

This is getting to be a familiar story, a downward trend in seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Arkansas. Number on ventilators: 231, down from 254. Wear a mask. Get a shot. Maybe we can put this behind us. There are good numbers nationally on vaccinations — 93 percent of those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Times

Coronavirus today: The usual Monday lull, but still deadly

The COVID-19 numbers, following a Sunday of negligible testing, don’t tell much except it was another day with a significant addition of deaths. Active cases: 15,004, down 770 from Sunday. Deaths: 37. Vaccinations: About 2,600 more. The hospitalization report shows the number seriously ill essentially holding steady. There are 1,027...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arkansas Times

Coronavirus today: Governor emphasizes positive trends

The governor emphasized the positive at his weekly news briefing today, including an emphasis on the fact that UAMS projections for a rise in cases this and deaths had overestimated both. (This was undoubtedly a response to the latest UAMS forecast last week that wasn’t ready to declare the threat had declined.)
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Green
Arkansas Times

Survey says: Masks in school work

I’d say share this with your favorite legislator. But it reminds me of the famous George Fisher cartoon featuring the head of one-timme Congerssman Tommy Robinson. The caption came from a remark he made to critics on where they could stick something he opposed: “Where the sun don’t shine.”
EDUCATION
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Jordangreennc
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Times

Pandemic pooches power pet food industry

The pet food business is booming during the pandemic, a byproduct of a rush to get furry companions for the homebound, and that has produced jobs for Arkansas. Mars Petcare has announced a $117 million expansion of its Fort Smith plant that will create 140 jobs. Mars’ investment in Fort Smith will reach over a half-billion dollars.
FORT SMITH, AR
Times Daily

Universal Studios opens Beijing park under anti-virus curbs

BEIJING (AP) — Harry Potter fans came dressed as wizards as Universal Studios opened its first theme park in China on Monday under anti-virus controls,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy