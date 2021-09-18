NetsDaily Off-Season Report - No. 13

Senior captain Andy Bowles was more than excited to get the first win of the year and to start conference play 1-0. In the game on Friday, Bowles rushed for 36 yards on five carries. He also had 27 receiving yards on two catches. Bowles is happy for the team, but still knows how much they can improve over the rest of the year. He believes there is more that the team needs to improve on to be on top of the conference at the end of the season.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO