Dutchess County, NY

Teen fatally stabbed during fight after Dutchess County high school football game

 5 days ago

A student was stabbed and killed during a fight after a high school football game in Dutchess County on Friday night.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place immediately following a football game at Arlington High School in LaGrange around 9 p.m.

A 16-year-old Arlington student stabbed and taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 18-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo.

He has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

An arraignment was planned for Saturday.

Police say Ortiz-Ocampo was a former student at Arlington High School.

The Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dave Moyer sent a letter to families and students on Saturday.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that an Arlington High School student was stabbed and later died from his injuries following Friday night's football game," Moyer said in the letter.

He says a crisis team will be available in the Arlington High School library from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday to assist students, staff and community members affected by the tragic incident.

Comments / 14

Amanda Nowik
5d ago

R.I.P. young man. our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, loved ones and friends. words can not express how truly sorry we are for your loss.when i went to Arlington high school, the worst we ever had was a fist fight. it is truly sad at how violent schools have become. we are suppose to send our kids to school to learn and be safe. there's zero reason why a family had to be destroyed all because their son went to a high school football game. I hope and pray that his family gets justice and that they get it quickly. I pray and that the individual responsible for this is caught and gets the help they need.

Marie Anne Chen
4d ago

I believe his charge should be first degree murder. Arlington High School is my alma mater!! It saddens me to see the violence that occurred in what was once the safest among many of the other high schools in Dutchess Country. Our children aren’t safe anywhere anymore. My deepest condolences go out especially to his Mother and Father, His Siblings and all family and friends. May He Rest In Eternal Peace In The Arms of Jesus. What a sad thing to have occurred. Perhaps these games should be closed to anyone who is not a student in the future.

