Teen fatally stabbed during fight after Dutchess County high school football game

A student was stabbed and killed during a fight after a high school football game in Dutchess County on Friday night.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place immediately following a football game at Arlington High School in LaGrange around 9 p.m.

A 16-year-old Arlington student stabbed and taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 18-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo.

He has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

An arraignment was planned for Saturday.

Police say Ortiz-Ocampo was a former student at Arlington High School.

The Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dave Moyer sent a letter to families and students on Saturday.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that an Arlington High School student was stabbed and later died from his injuries following Friday night's football game," Moyer said in the letter.

MYSTERY SOLVED: A lost painting that is believed to date back to the 17th century was found in a New York church and now will be on display for all to see.

He says a crisis team will be available in the Arlington High School library from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday to assist students, staff and community members affected by the tragic incident.

----------