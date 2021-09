Too many times the Arkansas Razorbacks will be on a roll in football only to be blindsided by an officiating gaffe by the one and only Marc Curles. Razorback fans learned of this head referee and his band of lackeys in 2009. There was a game in the Swamp that day between the Hogs and Florida Gators with the home team in trouble against an upstart football team from Fayetteville, Ark. That day there hedge of protection was wrapped around Tim Tebow and the Florida Gators with the officiating crew focused on becoming famous for all the wrong reasons.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO