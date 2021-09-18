CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA community reflects on climate report, ways to take action for environment

By Catherine Hu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA professors and students offered their insights into the United Nations’ Aug. 9 climate report, which underscored the effects of human activity on climate change. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change focused on how increasing greenhouse gases and rising global temperatures have contributed to changes in weather events and environments around the world, such as more extreme droughts, precipitation and heat waves.

