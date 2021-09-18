Graphic: UCLA Student Savings

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Bruins are back! For the first time in more than 18 months, students and staff are returning to UCLA for the start of the fall quarter Monday. The campus had largely shut down along with most everything else in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hill is alive with the sound of Bruins 🎶🐻#TrueBruin | #BruinsAreBack pic.twitter.com/wFw0mQrkFX — UCLA (@UCLA) September 16, 2021 And while it’s true the campus is celebrating being named the No. 1 public university for a fifth year in a row by US News & World Report and the opening of two...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO