Defi TVL Climbs Higher, Optimism Use Rises, 270K BTC on ETH, Lending on ETH Taps $44 Billion

bitcoin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn mid-September, the total-value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (defi) continues to climb higher, as the value held on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and more blockchains has risen dramatically to $171 billion today. On the Ethereum network, there’s 270,783 bitcoin held in TVL worth more than $13 billion and $15 billion has been swapped across 14 different Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (dex) platforms. $23.8 billion has been swapped across a variety of blockchain protocols, according to a recently published defi weekly report.

news.bitcoin.com

Almost $2 Billion in ETH Moved to Possible New Ethereum 2.0 and Cardano Rival

