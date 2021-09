OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Waiting is the hardest part, right? If the margin of defeat means anything, and it should, the Huskers are making progress. What it shows is a team that is better now compared to the start of the 2020 season. That’s the last time the Huskers played a top-five team. The opener at Ohio State, a 35 point loss despite being much closer through most of the first half. Compare that to Saturday in Norman, a seven-point game against a third-ranked Sooners team. No doubt you can make the argument today Oklahoma won’t end up in the playoff, but Ohio State wasn’t exactly a slam dunk playoff team last year too. We’ll see what happens to Oklahoma.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO