A goal! Points! For the first time this season Arsenal were able to walk away from a Premier League weekend feeling positive. There are still plenty of things for Mikel Arteta to work on, but apparently, he is coming off the best 10 days of his career...That win moved Arsenal up into 16th place. Another three points this weekend and they will be closing in on the top half of the table. But to do that they will need to reverse their recent results at Turf Moor which have seen the Gunners leave with two straight road draws.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO