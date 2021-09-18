‘The High Republic’ Reveals New Details on Wave 3

R. Talsorian Games' The Witcher TTRPG has even more new content on the way, and during their Big Not At Gen Con Update they previewed two new projects in the works for the game. The first is titled Tome of Chaos and is all about introducing new magic into the game. That includes new spells, hexes, magic types, professions (Priest and Druid), and a bevy of new lore. The second new title is called Rodolf's Guide to the North, and it reveals an assortment of new information about the Northern Realms from the perspectives of merchant extraordinaire Rodolf Kazmer and his partner Brandon of Oxenfurt.

