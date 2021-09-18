‘The High Republic’ Reveals New Details on Wave 3
Wave 2 of Phase I of the High Republic publishing initiative is coming to a close. Comic issues are still coming out, but with last week’s release of The Edge of Balance, the book releases for this wave are done. It is then time to look into the future, and as the authors of the High Republic announced during the Comic-Con@Home panel, there is a Wave 3 coming in January. This week, however, during the High Republic Show on YouTube, host Krystina Arielle gave us some updates on these upcoming releases, in the form of covers.www.starwarsnewsnet.com
