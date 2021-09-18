Drinkwitz on win over SEMO: 'We treated this week like it was the Super Bowl'

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here's everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say after the Tigers' 59-28 victory over Southeast Missouri. “I thought the offense did a nice job converting third downs. I think we had two third and shorts on the first drive and converted both. The defense really did a nice job in the first half controlling the game. Obviously in the second half we had a lot of different people with the opportunity to play, which is good but it’s also a reality for some of these guys that they got to put in a lot more work and attention to detail and to continue to develop. Really proud of Tyler Macon and Brady Cook for leading touchdown drives. That’s not easy to do no matter who it’s against. So, really proud of those guys.”