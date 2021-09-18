CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Drinkwitz on win over SEMO: 'We treated this week like it was the Super Bowl'

southernminn.com
 13 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here's everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say after the Tigers' 59-28 victory over Southeast Missouri. “I thought the offense did a nice job converting third downs. I think we had two third and shorts on the first drive and converted both. The defense really did a nice job in the first half controlling the game. Obviously in the second half we had a lot of different people with the opportunity to play, which is good but it’s also a reality for some of these guys that they got to put in a lot more work and attention to detail and to continue to develop. Really proud of Tyler Macon and Brady Cook for leading touchdown drives. That’s not easy to do no matter who it’s against. So, really proud of those guys.”

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Biden tries to unify divided House

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semo#College Football#American Football#Tigers#Nil
NBC News

Britney Spears' father was suspended as a conservator. What's next?

Britney Spears’ father was suspended as her financial conservator for the first time in 13 years, a decision that comes amid serious allegations in court and in the press that he abused his power over her. If the allegations are true, questions remain about what accountability looks like for Britney Spears and whether it's even possible in the confines of the law, lawyers told NBC News.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy