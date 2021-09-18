Will the miracle of the Constitution live on?

The issue of mandating vaccines is not a health issue. It is a choice issue. The United States Constitution has not authorized the president of the United States to make such mandates. The United States Constitution has given no authorization to the United States legislature to give the president of the United States such power. We the people of the United States did ordain and establish the Constitution for the United States. If we did not authorize something, they do not have the power to do it. As the 10th Amendment states, the power not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the State, are reserved to the States respectively, or the people. There is also no authority given in the Idaho State Constitution for this or any other mandate for the health of the people. This right has been reserved by the people. The people reserve to themselves the power to approve or reject at the polls any act or measure passed by the legislature. This power is known as the referendum, and legal voters may, under such conditions and in such manner as may be provided by acts of the legislature, demand a referendum vote on any act or measure passed by the legislature and cause the same to be submitted to a vote of the people for their approval or rejection. “The people reserve to themselves the power to propose laws, and enact the same at the polls independent of the legislature. This power is known as the initiative and legal voters may, under such conditions and in such manner as may be provided by act of the legislature, initiate any desired legislation and cause the same to be submitted to the vote of the people at a general election for their approval or rejection.” We the people get our authority from God. We give only that authority as delegated to the United States government and to the state government. As a government agent they represent us as if they were us, not as themselves. We have not given any government agency authorization to control our health and to decide what must be done for our health.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO