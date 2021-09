TCU went down to the wire with California this past weekend in the rematch of the epic 2018 Cheez-It Bowl. While there were far more points scored this time around, Horned Frog fans rejoiced as their team emerged with a 34-32 victory over the Golden Bears to remain unbeaten on the season. TCU will enter a bye week before hosting SMU on Sept. 25.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO