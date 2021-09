The Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday threw their second no-hitter in team history, and Corbin Burnes was a big part of it, but not all of it. The Brewers ace put together the best start in Brewers history based on the advance statistic called game score. He did not allow a hit and walked just one batter while striking out 14 over eight shutout innings against the Cleveland Indians.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO