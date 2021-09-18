CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cienega showing improvement under new coach Justin Argraves

By Alec White Arizona Daily Star
Parsons Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Argraves and the Cienega Bobcats were on the doorstep of pulling off the program’s biggest regular-season win in four years and having a “we’ve arrived” moment. Trailing 30-7 early in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against Salpointe Catholic, the Bobcats nearly completed a miraculous upset. Cienega cut the deficit to 30-22 and had the ball at the Lancers’ 26-yard line in the final seconds before an interception derailed what could have been a season-defining comeback.

www.parsonssun.com

iBerkshires.com

McCann Tech Golfers Show Improvement in Road Loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- McCann Tech freshman Logan Driscoll earned a win, and the Hornets had their best team scoring day of the season Tuesday but dropped an 18-6 decision to Springfield International Charter School (formerly Sabis) at Veterans Golf Course. Driscoll won his match, 3-1, to account for half the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

