Cienega showing improvement under new coach Justin Argraves

On Thursday the Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team welcomed in Sartell but despite a strong opening the Otters fell to the Sabres 6-2. In the first 20 minutes scoring went back and forth as Sartell struck first to take an early 1-0 lead but the Otters fired back with a cross from the right side of the field before Madi Budke crashed the net to bang one home for the Otters tying the game at 1-1. Without missing a beat Sartell blitzed the Otters defense to retake the lead 2-1 a minute later. The Otters responded again this time with Tyra Skjeret and Piper Andrews working the ball up the field with Skjeret placing a near-perfect pass to Andrews who dribbled the ball toward the net before tying the game 2-2. Sartell would score one more to go into the break with a 3-2 lead.

FERGUS FALLS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO