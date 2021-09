New Tag Team Champions were crowned on the pre-Death Before Dishonor episode of ROH TV. On the ROH TV episode that premiered this weekend, Dragon Lee & Kenny King defeated Homicide & Chris Dickinson to win the ROH Tag Team titles. Lee pinned Dickinson after hitting his Incinerator knee strike to the face. Homicide was taken out when King hit a tornillo to the outside leading into the finish. King prevented him from getting back in the ring and breaking up the pin.

