As we reported last night here on eWn, there were 20,144 fans in attendance at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. That is a new attendance record for the company. There is already some discussion ongoing regarding the company returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium next year. The management at Arthur Ashe Stadium originally had their doubts about holding a pro wrestling event at the venue but they were “absolutely thrilled” with last night’s show and would love to have the company return sooner rather than later.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO