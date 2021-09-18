Terry Francona 'recovering well' after surgeries, expected to return to Cleveland

Cleveland is planning for Terry Francona's return in 2022. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland manager Terry Francona stepped away from the team back in July to undergo a hip replacement and surgery on his left foot, and president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti updated reporters on the veteran skipper’s progress on Saturday, via MLB.com’s Mandy Bell.

Francona has now undergone both procedures, and is recovering in Cleveland with plans for him to soon return to his home in Arizona for further convalescence. Most importantly, Francona is “recovering well,” according to Antonetti, and “his mindset is in a much better place than he was a couple of months ago.”

While Francona’s health remains the priority, Antonetti also said that the manager has already begun making some plans for the 2022 team. There wasn’t any question that Francona would be welcomed back for his 10th season in Cleveland’s dugout if he was able, and the prospects of that return are looking a bit brighter now that Francona’s procedures have taken place.

“We continue to plan looking at ’22 with Tito as our manager. If at some point that changes, we’re going to have to reconsider and relook at things at that point. But we have no reason to think that will be the case,” Antonetti said.

