Liberty is off to a 2-0 start for the second season in a row after starting off its first 2 seasons in the FBS 1-2 and 0-2. It’s been an exciting first 4 FBS seasons for the Flames, to say the least, who started off small (though admirably) with a 6-6 season their first year, an 8-5 season their second, and then (out of nowhere) a 10-1 season in their third! Needless to say, this is a very different team than the one that started off on their first full season in the FBS in 2018, and it will be a very different opponent that Old Dominion has to face after welcoming the Flames to the FBS with their first game and their first win 3 years ago.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO