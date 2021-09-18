Is Canon LYING About the EOS R3 Shooting 30 FPS?!

Today, Canon announced that with the Canon EOS R3, all the autofocus modes are getting face/eye/body detection. This is similar, though not identical, to how it works with Sony, Panasonic, Leica, and Fujifilm cameras with autofocus. Canon is the only one left with Face and eye detection that doesn’t let you also select a point on the screen manually. And truly, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense for Canon to restrict this tech to just the Canon EOS R3. Instead, it would majorly drive sales of the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO