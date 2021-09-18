CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Is in Search of Salvation But Finds Oscar-Worthy Performances

By Rex Reed
Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePraise be, Jesus. That’s one of the watchcrys of the world of rich, successful and often dishonest televangelists like Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, whose exploits are now captured, warts and all, in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Like Respect, the recent biopic about Aretha Franklin, it’s another elaborate, truncated, always colorful (yet not entirely convincing) attempt to legitimize controversial public figures by making them sympathetic. And like Jennifer Hudson, whose dynamic performance camouflaged the flaws in Respect, two powerhouse stars turn Tammy Faye into a triumph. With outrageous costumes, grotesque hairdos, a Betty Boop voice and trademark eyelashes like hungry caterpillars, Jessica Chastain delivers an Oscar-worthy performance in the title role, and Andrew Garfield is nothing less than sensational as her soft-spoken, indifferent, and cloyingly ambitious preacher husband Jim. You can’t take your eyes off them when they’re on screen, which, fortunately for the film, is all the time.

Roger Ebert

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

What is “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”? Michael Showalter adapts the documentary of the same name, the 2000 work that entertainingly reshaped the legacy of a woman often derided for her reliance on make-up and accused of bilking her loyal supporters. But that film exists. Why remake it as a showy dramedy? I’m not sure anyone ever asked this question. It’s best appreciated as a performance piece from an actress going all-in, but everything around that whirlwind of an acting turn feels under-considered. It’s as if someone decided “Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye” was all that anyone needed to consider, and the rest of the movie would just write and direct itself. It doesn’t. And that sense that there’s not enough meat on the bones of this film creatively begins to grow stronger and stronger with each passing scene, until it’s clear that no one was really willing to dig into what this true story says about faith, acceptance, and resilience. They were too busy applying makeup and gaudy costumes to bother.
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Might Convert Oscar Voters to the Church of Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield

Oscars voters have always loved seeing actors whose startling physical transformations come after countless hours in the makeup chair. After Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”) and Charlize Theron (“Monster”) won Oscars for their impressively-altered looks, Jessica Chastain could be on a similar path for her role as the media-loving televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Following a world bow at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Searchlight Pictures dramedy, echoing previous Oscar embraces such as “I, Tonya,” could make Chastain a contender for her third nomination, and could bring in a few other notices if campaigned correctly.
‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’: Toronto Review

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield portray notorious televangalists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. Dir: Michael Showalter. US. 2021. 126 mins. Who was the real Tammy Faye Bakker, the woman behind the heavily made-up face on US television in the 1980s, asking for money while declaring that God loves all of us? The Eyes Of Tammy Faye explores the question provocatively but not always convincingly, diving into the colourful world of televangelists with a mixture of bemusement and compassion.
Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye Based on a True Story?

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ follows the life of a famous televangelist couple as they sweep the nation and rise in popularity in the 1970s and 80s, only to then face a precipitous fall in the public eye. The film focuses on Tammy Faye, the glamorous, larger-than-life wife of Jim Bakker, who becomes the lifeblood of their organization and doesn’t shy away from questioning some of their more conservative beliefs. A whirlwind of love and optimism, the character of Tammy Faye paints an intriguing picture of a human being caught between her faith and her husband’s corrupt practices, which are revealed in the film. So, just how much of the story of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is true? Let’s find out.
Jessica Chastain Exudes Positivity in an Exclusive Clip from 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Since the first images were released of Jessica Chastain as the singer and televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the new biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, out in theaters September 17, there was speculation as to how the Oscar-nominated actress was going to pull off playing the one-time tabloid icon. Just how would Chastain embody Tammy Faye? Would she rely on makeup and prosthetics? Or would there be something deeper at work?
How 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Costume Designer Channeled Tammy Faye Bakker's Colorful Signature Style

How do you make a movie about colorful televangelist and gay icon Tammy Faye Bakker without veering into caricature? That was the challenge for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” costume designer Mitchell Travers and star and producer Jessica Chastain, who were united in their vision for the look of the film. “We never wanted it to become a parody. We came at it with love in our hearts for Tammy,” Travers says.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye Review: Jessica Chastain Buries a Soul Somewhere in There

The Bible says eyes are a window to the soul, and the scripture ain’t lying when it comes to The Eyes of Tammy Faye. If you can look past all the clutter and myriad distractions, there is a resilient and even boisterous spirit radiating from Jessica Chastain every time you meet her gaze. Yet it’s sometimes hard to notice—and not because of all the makeup and prosthetics they add to the actress’ face as the movie goes along. Rather what traps this richly textured performance is the glossy and fairly shallow biopic in which it’s situated. Here is a Hollywood movie that has bottomless reservoirs of empathy for its real life subject matter, but little interest in understanding or digging deep into the world that used and abused her.
Patty Spitler reviews ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Who’s ready for a night at the movies? Patty Spitler, WISH-TV contributor, joined us today to talk about her pick of the week, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which she says gets four mascaras out of her four from her!. The movie is in theaters beginning Friday, September 17. It’s...
Andrew Garfield And Jessica Chastain Explain How Filming The Eyes Of Tammy Faye In The South Impacted Their Performances

Throughout the 1980s, televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker made headlines and became tabloid fodder for their elaborate religious empire and the eventual scandals that overtook their massive ministry. Jim Bakker was accused of swindling his supporters and convicted of fraud and sexual misconduct. Tammy Faye, meanwhile, became a nationwide sensation thanks to her homespun country personality but gaudy appearance, which was lampooned often on the covers of The National Enquirer and like-minded supermarket rags.
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' isn't as good as Jessica Chastain's performance

The stars outshine the movie in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," a dazzling showcase for Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker in a dutiful, somewhat disjointed chronicle of how the televangelists amassed great wealth before his disgraced fall. While it's not a landslide vote, thanks to Chastain's disappearing act, "The Eyes" have it.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye review: Televangelism goes pop in stylized biopic

There they are, like windows to the soul ringed in a thousand strokes of Maybelline: The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In the movie's opening scene its titular subject, played by a deep-cover Jessica Chastain, is explaining brightly to a startled makeup artist that it's all tattooed on anyway, her lips and eyelids already set in permanent ink. Michael Showalter's dizzy biopic of the fallen real-life televangelist (which premiered Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will be released in theaters Sept. 17) likewise comes drawn in bold, broad strokes — a fond treatment of a flawed but fascinating American icon whose revelations feel mostly cosmetic in the end.
Seeing 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' through a feminist lens

The writer-director Michael Showalter comes full circle with his new movie, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," about the late televangelist and tabloid figure Tammy Faye Bakker. Known primarily as a comedian and comic writer (he co-created the MTV sketch comedy series "The State" and wrote the classic raunch-com sendup "Wet Hot American Summer"), Showalter has surprisingly serious roots. He grew up in Princeton, N.J., where his mother, Elaine Showalter, was the first woman to chair Princeton University's English department and became a women's studies rock star with such influential publications as "Towards a Feminist Poetics" and "The Female Malady: Women, Madness and English Culture, 1830-1980."
Jessica Chastain redeems a televangelist in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

NEW YORK (AP) — In the nearly 10 years it took for Jessica Chastain to get made a film about the Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Messner, she studied many of the kinds of things you’d expect — the hours of television footage, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s 2000 documentary. But one of the most revelatory sources was a largely forgotten WB reality show from 2002.
Review: THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Tells a Heartbreaking Story With Outstanding Performances

Director Michael Showalter’s latest film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, hit theaters this past weekend, and it seems to be paving a path straight to the Academy Awards. The film stars Oscar-nominated actors Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, the small town couple who became known worldwide as the highest-grossing and most-watched televangelists in the world.
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: An Oscar contender?

The 2021 awards season is just around the corner. And with the release of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” this weekend, we may already have a film that could garner several nominations at the March 2022 Academy Awards. This film dives into the lives of Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker,...
