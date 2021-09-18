CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bullitt County, KY

A real head turner -- East races past BC 76-39

By Mike Farner
Pioneer News
 6 days ago

MOUNT WASHINGTON – The Bullitt Cup has a new home after Bullitt East rolled to a second straight lopsided win over a county rival on Friday, beating visiting Bullitt Central 76-39. The War, contested for the 33rd time, was never in doubt as the Chargers scored on all but one possession including the first eight times they had the ball, a streak that stretched into the third quarter. Bullitt East now has a 23-10 lead in the rivalry.

www.pioneernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bullitt County, KY
Sports
County
Bullitt County, KY
City
Fairdale, KY
City
Field, KY
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Schmid Funeral Home#The Awards Center#The Pioneer News
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy