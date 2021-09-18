A real head turner -- East races past BC 76-39

MOUNT WASHINGTON – The Bullitt Cup has a new home after Bullitt East rolled to a second straight lopsided win over a county rival on Friday, beating visiting Bullitt Central 76-39. The War, contested for the 33rd time, was never in doubt as the Chargers scored on all but one possession including the first eight times they had the ball, a streak that stretched into the third quarter. Bullitt East now has a 23-10 lead in the rivalry.